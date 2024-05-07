Azerbaijan Investment Company and Export-Import Bank of Slovakia sign MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) and Export-Import Bank of the Slovak Republic (Eximbanka SR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Trend reports.

On May 7, the Azerbaijan-Slovak business forum in Baku saw the signing of the memorandum.

The memorandum was signed by Executive Director of AIC Ulvi Mansurov and CEO of Eximbanka SR Rastislav Podhorec with the participation of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Slovak Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Denisa Saková.

To note, Baku hosts the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum. The forum is attended by 37 companies from Slovakia and 55 companies, state agencies, and organizations from Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel