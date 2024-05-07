Azercell's sustainability report highlights carbon dioxide reduction efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azercell's inaugural environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report highlights initiatives aimed at decreasing carbon dioxide emissions, waste reduction, conservation of water and fuel, battery recycling, and optimizing energy consumption, Azercell's Chief Legal, Ethics and Compliance Officer Shirin Aliyeva, Trend reports.

She made the statement during the ESG report's presentation.

Aliyeva emphasized that the sustainability strategy aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Stakeholders can gain new understanding of Azercell's ESG performance from the report. As part of its sustainable development plan, the company is reiterating its commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities to the state, society, and environment in order to ensure a safe and healthy future for everybody,” Aliyeva noted.

The chief officer also highlighted the company's recent deployment of two solar-powered radio base stations in Karabakh, along with stations in Gobustan and Tovuz, demonstrating the company's commitment to environmental conservation.

To note, on the Azerbaijani market, Azercell stands head and shoulders above the competition. The total earnings for the business last year was nearly 570 million manat, or $335.3 million. This business has a 48.2 percent share of the market.

