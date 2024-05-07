Uzbekistan Airways to launch flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan Airways is soon to commence flights between the nation's Nukus and Almaty in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The airlines have confirmed that the flights will begin operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from June 1.

Uzbekistan Airways has raised the frequency of its flights from Tashkent to Almaty to fourteen times weekly. The new flights are operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

At the same time, Kazakh FlyArystan, a low-cost carrier, expands its route network in Uzbekistan and opens a new route Almaty - Namangan - Almaty.

The flights will start in June 2024 and will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.