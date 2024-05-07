Iran announces upcoming commissioning of hydrojunction with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Iran-Azerbaijan Giz Galasi hydrojunction on the Araz river is anticipated to be commissioned soon, the Executive Director of the Iranian East Azerbaijan Regional Water Company Yousef Ghaffarzadeh said, Trend reports.

According to him, this junction is one of the most important projects between the two countries and is fully ready for operation.

As Gaffarzade noted, the Giz Galasi hydrojunction, 196 kilometers downstream from the Araz dam, will deliver water to 74,000 hectares of agricultural land in Iran (62,000 in Ardabil province and 12,000 in East Azerbaijan province), increasing agricultural production.

The company representative added that due to floods, a regulating channel is provided on both sides of the Giz Galasi hydrojunction, with a flow rate of 3.44 thousand cubic meters per second.

To note, the Iranian side claims that 5.5 trillion rials (nearly $131 million) have been spent on the Giz Galasi hydroelectric junction.

This dam will supply water to 74,000 hectares in East Azerbaijan and Ardabil provinces in Iran, providing employment for 85,000 people.

This dam will regulate two billion cubic meters of water per year (one billion cubic meters for Azerbaijan, one billion cubic meters for Iran).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel