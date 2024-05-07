Kyrgyzstan ramps up oil product imports from Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 7. Kyrgyzstan imported 1,676 tons of oil products from Uzbekistan from January through February 2024, which is 67.5 percent more than 1,000 tons in the corresponding months of 2023, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee, the value of the imports reached $871,849, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to $770,474 in January–February 2023.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan bought 95,661 tons of oil products from January through February 2024, which is 99.5 percent more than in the same period of 2023 (47,953 tons). The value of the imports amounted to $72.831 million, which is 69 percent more than in January–February 2023 ($43.088 million). Russia was the largest supplier, from which Kyrgyzstan bought 74,247 tons of oil products for $54.137 million.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $2.255 billion in the first two months of 2024, which is 28.3 percent more than in the same period in 2023 ($1.758 billion). Exports totaled $307.5 million, increasing by 18.4 percent compared to January–February 2023 ($259.726 million). Imports amounted to $1.947 billion, growing by 30 percent, compared to $1.498 billion in the corresponding months of 2023.