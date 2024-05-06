Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Hamas agrees to mediators' proposal for truce in Gaza

World Materials 6 May 2024 21:17 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Hamas has informed Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it approves of their proposed draft agreement to establish a truce in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

“Chairman of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, held telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani, and the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate, Abbas Kamel. During the conversation, he notified the mediators that Hamas had approved the draft ceasefire agreement they proposed,” Hamas wrote on its page on Telegram.

