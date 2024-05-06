Israel says it is considering all options for negotiations on Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Israel is considering any option to negotiate the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a briefing, Trend reports.

“We are carefully analyzing every response and every reaction, and we are also considering all possible options regarding the negotiations and return of the hostages as part of the mission to bring them home immediately,” said Hagari.

Today the Palestinian Hamas movement has informed Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it approves of their proposed draft agreement to establish a truce in the Gaza Strip.