Special offer from AZAL for flights between Baku and Dubai

From May 7th to May 23rd, 2024, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is pleased to offer a special promotion for travel between Baku and Dubai.

This offer applies to airline flights scheduled from June 3rd to September 5th, 2024, excluding peak periods.

Ticket prices from Baku to Dubai

One way:

Night flights: from 88 euros

Morning flights: from 108 euros

Round trip:

Night flights: from 168 euros

Morning flights: from 208 euros

Ticket prices from Dubai to Baku

One way:

Night flights: from 348 dirhams

Morning flights: from 428 dirhams

Round trip:

Night flights: from 666 dirhams

Morning flights: from 828 dirhams

Please note that checked baggage is not included in the ticket price, but passengers are allowed to carry hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg.

Take advantage of this special offer, secure your tickets to Dubai at discounted rates, and enjoy an adventurous summer vacation!

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az or use the renewed mobile app of the airline.