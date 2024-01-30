Azerbaijan's AzerGold records highest annual rate in gold output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Last year, AzerGold CJSC achieved its highest annual gold production figure of 63.7 thousand ounces, marking a significant milestone in the company's history, said Deputy Chairman of the company Zakir Ibrahimov during the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov mentioned that last year for the first time, blasting operations were conducted at the Tulalar gold mine.

"In the previous year, silver production reached 114,300 ounces. Gold production exceeded the plan by two percent, silver by six percent," he said.

Will be updated