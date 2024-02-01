9th coupon payment on SOCAR bonds made

According to the SOCAR Capital Company, the 9th coupon payment on SOCAR bonds was credited to the bond holders’ accounts on 1 February 2024. SOCAR bonds have a par value of $1,000, maturity of 5 years, and 4.5 % coupon rate paid quarterly basis.

As a result of the ninth coupon payment, new SOCAR bonds, which have become the most in-demand securities for the 3-year period of their public offering on the Baku Stock Exchange, brought $1.125 million of income to bond holders. The total income of bond holders earned to the date, therefore, reached $10,125,000 (at the end of the 5-year period, the total income will be 22.5 million US dollars).

Strong demand for these bonds are reflected in the numbers, as the volume of operations in the secondary market has reached $40 million and the number of transactions has increased to 700.

SOCAR bonds, which can be subscribed in SOCAR bond kiosks created in ASAN Service centers No 1 and 5 as well as in investment companies registered in Azerbaijan, are highly liquid and their price never drops below the par value ($1000).

The next coupon payment on SOCAR bonds will take place on 1 May 2024.

For further information please contact *1999 and socarcapital.az, socaristiqraz.az

It should be noted that official information on SOCAR bonds is available only in ASAN Service centers No 1-5, investment companies registered in our country as well as by phone number and on the websites mentioned above.