ADB announces its investments in countries of Central, Western Asia in 2023 (UPDATE)

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. A total of $4.3 billion was allocated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to Central and West Asian countries in 2023, ADB Director General for Central and Western Asia Eugenue Zhukov said during a briefing at the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi on May 4, Trend reports.

According to him, this amount included $1.3 billion for climate finance.

"This implies public and private sector investments in clean and renewable energy development, sustainable transport networks and green urban development, as well as the integration of climate action in agriculture, public sector management, health and education projects,” he explained.

Besides, according to the official, more than $724 million was also allocated for adaptation, i.e. climate resilient agriculture, infrastructure and energy systems development, and more than $605 million in mitigation, i.e. measures to reduce carbon emissions and energy efficiency in all sectors.

Zhukov added that new partnership strategies with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were approved.

The meeting of the Board of Governors started today. The opening marks the official start of the annual meeting. It is attended by distinguished guest from the host country.

To note, the theme of the 57th Annual Meeting, to be held May 2-5, is Bridge to the Future.

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to address development issues and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. Several thousand participants regularly join the meeting, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, representatives of the private sector, international and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media.

