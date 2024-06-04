Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery to start production of Euro-5 gasoline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery will start production of Euro-5 standard automobile gasoline by the end of June, an informed source told Trend.

The source noted that the refinery started production of diesel fuel to Euro-5 standard in May 2023.

The Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is currently implementing a large-scale modernization and reconstruction project. Its current capacity is 6.5 million tons of oil processed per year. After the project's completion, the refinery will be able to handle all types of Caspian region oil, reaching a total volume of 7.5 million tons annually.

The project is scheduled for full completion in 2027. Following the modernization, the refinery's output will significantly increase. It will produce 2 million tons of motor gasoline annually, 2.9 million tons of diesel fuel, 1 million tons of jet fuel, and 390,000 tons of petrochemical products.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel