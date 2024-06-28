Azerbaijan creates best conditions for entrepreneurs to do business - minister

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Currently, the best conditions for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan to do business are being created, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together", Trend reports.

According to him, the structures under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan still provide entrepreneurs with access to financing.

"At present, the best conditions are being created for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan to do business. Residents of industrial parks in exempted territories will receive significant tax benefits: for 10 years they are exempted from profit, property, and land tax, starting from the moment of registration. The state will create the necessary infrastructure, including providing electricity, natural gas, potable and technical water, and high-speed Internet," he emphasized.

To note, the successful location of industrial zones at road and railroad hubs will greatly simplify cargo transportation.

Meanwhile, an event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together" organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, is being held in Shusha.

The event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

