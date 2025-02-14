The Azerbaijan Business Case Competition, held with Birbank’s sponsorship, had officially started

The 21st Azerbaijan Business Case Competition (ABCC), bringing together students from the country's leading universities, has officially started. The project, with Birbank as one of the sponsors, is organized by the US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association (AAA). The competition aims to develop young talents’ practical skills in finance, marketing, accounting, technology, and management. Participants also have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals and expand their career prospects. By working on real-life business challenges, they enhance their analytical and strategic thinking abilities. In the final stage, teams formulate solutions and present their strategies to a panel of experts. The competition, which started its sessions in February, will conclude in April with the announcement of the winners.

Since its launch in 2002, more than 2,000 students have taken part in this well-established initiative. The business cases used in the competition are officially provided by Harvard Business School.

As part of the competition, 20 participants attended a special session at Birbank’s head office, where the bank’s professionals shared insights into innovative banking solutions, business strategies, and financial management.

Birbank is committed not only to providing financial services but also to supporting initiatives that contribute to the professional and personal development of young people. By creating opportunities for professional growth, the bank helps young professionals enter the job market better prepared. ABCC is part of this mission, providing students with valuable real-world experience to enhance their competitiveness in the business sector.

