Attracting foreign investments to Azerbaijan ranks among crucial tasks - official (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Ensuring the flow of foreign investments to Azerbaijan is one of the main tasks, Head of the Legislative and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark at the conference held today on the theme "Constitution and Sovereignty - Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan".

He observed that the Azerbaijani economic landscape exhibits diversification, with sectors such as transportation, financial services, construction, and additional industries demonstrating significant growth trajectories.

"Recently, the adoption of several laws, including the adoption of laws on emissions and public-private partnerships, and on arbitration, has played an important role in promoting foreign investments in Azerbaijan," the official added

According to him, there is a need for activity on the part of entrepreneurs in these areas.

"Where does this need arise from? First, in the field of arbitration, we believe that important final steps will be successful only if there is interest on the part of entrepreneurs. Promotion and introduction of the mechanism of alternative dispute resolution both between foreign and Azerbaijani investors and between local entrepreneurs themselves is an important task. I am very glad that the leadership of the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs pays special attention to this mechanism," he added.