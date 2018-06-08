No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

8 June 2018 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on June 8 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 8.

The monitoring was under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Terter district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Ognyen Yovic and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Azerbaijani territories, occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict, and his field assistant Mikhail Olaru.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Bahar Energy's gas sales from Azerbaijani field down
Oil&Gas 13:51
President Aliyev receives Gambian FM
Politics 13:22
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 13:06
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 12:59
TAP consortium to continue to closely work with Italian gov’t (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:36
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Insurance intends to expand range of int'l products
Economy news 12:31
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 85 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:28
Azerbaijan drafts new strategy for e-agriculture
ICT 09:12
Dutch ambassador talks key drivers of trade between Azerbaijan, Netherlands (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:06
UK is biggest investor in Azerbaijan’s economy: minister
Economy news 7 June 21:25
Companies from Russia's Omsk talk SOCAR interest in their products
Oil&Gas 7 June 21:24
Azerbaijan's High Tech Park preparing program to attract foreign investors
ICT 7 June 20:37
Period of implementing one of WB projects in Azerbaijan may be revised
Economy news 7 June 20:37
Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry to automate process of applying for subsidies
ICT 7 June 20:37
Azerbaijan’s High Tech Park opening academy of developer training
ICT 7 June 20:14
Azerbaijan lacks qualified agriculture specialists
Economy news 7 June 20:07
Azerbaijan Naval Forces conduct training (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 7 June 19:45
Baku hosts international conference on strategic planning of education
Society 7 June 19:20