Azerbaijani Army Corps exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO)

15 June 2018 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

The exercises with the involvement of headquarters and units of formations and military units of the Army Corps stationed in the frontline zone conducted in accordance with the combat training plan for 2018 approved by the Minister of Defense have been completed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 15.

The exercises involved up to 2,000 military personnel, up to 60 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 250 wheeled and special equipment, up to 70 artillery systems of different caliber and mortars.

The formations and military units, which have been put into alert were deployed to the concentration areas and brought to the full combat readiness level to check the training level of troops.

The troops fulfilled tasks to prevent the enemy from attacking, suppress the enemy with fire, as well as restore defense line along advantageous frontiers.

The military personnel involved in the exercises has successfully fulfilled all the tasks.

