No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

10 July 2018 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held in the direction of the Aghdam district at the line of contact between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia on July 10 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 10.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

Field assistants to the Personal Representative Simon Tiller and Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik conducted monitoring on the part of Azerbaijan.

The monitoring of the Azerbaijani territory occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces was carried out by field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Michael Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and representative of the HLPG Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

