Foreign Ministry: Armenia completely remote from civilized norms of behavior (PHOTO)

11 July 2018 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

“Armenia, in a demonstrative manner, showing inhuman behavior by keeping Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev hostage under grave conditions, and taking other infamous actions, seriously undermines the efforts for solution of conflict through negotiations and deliberately provokes escalation of situation, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said July 11.

"This once again shows that Armenia is a country completely remote from civilized norms of behavior,” said the official.

Four years have passed since July 11, 2014, when Azerbaijani civilians Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage by the armed forces of Armenia during their visit to their native lands and graves of their parents in the occupied Kelbajar region of Azerbaijan. Hasan Hasanov who was with them during the hostage-taking incident, was killed.

Based on false and fabricated accusations made by the illegal regime established in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, a "trial" was held over them, as a result of which Asgarov was sentenced to life imprisonment, and Guliyev - to 22 years of imprisonment.

Story still developing

