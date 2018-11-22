Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times

22 November 2018 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 22 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Nov. 22.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 22
Finance 09:30
EBRD supports development of renewable energy in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:01
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss legal status of Caspian Sea
Politics 21 November 22:36
Over one ton of narcotics seized in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 November 21:02
Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart
Politics 21 November 20:58
Acting PM's statement confirms Armenia’s disinterest in Karabakh conflict settlement
Commentary 21 November 20:50
Latest
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 09:43
Geotech almost completes geophysical surveys at large gold deposit in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:38
India's VisionCraft may implement "smart city" in Uzbekistan
ICT 09:38
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 22
Finance 09:30
Italy’s Eni opens tender for transportation of drilling rig in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:27
Turkmenistan’s gas concern extends tender to reconstruct gas terminal
Tenders 09:26
Japan ready to build second gasoline production plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:24
Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:20
13,000 hectares of greenhouses created in Iran
Economy news 09:14