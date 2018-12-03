Azerbaijan’s FM, Armenia’s acting FM to meet in Milan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan taking part in the 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council will have a meeting with the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) in Milano on December 5, 2018, said a message from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting will also be attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, according to the message.

“At the meeting the negotiation process on resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict will be discussed,” said the ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news