FM Mammadyarov: Why Armenia's soldier serving on Azerbaijan's territory? (VIDEO)

5 April 2019 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

Withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories for sure can build up absolutely different environment, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said answering the questions of Armenian journalists on board the plane, Trend reports April 5.

“Everybody thinks, but the results are different,” he said. “...there are different stories as usual in any war. Everyone is building up his story: who is guilty, who is right and so on. But in general, I think that April 2016 is showing that unfortunately, peace is not coming. That’s what we always say that army must be returned to the barracks. This is the only way how we can proceed for the peaceful resolution. Whenever we are talking about peaceful resolution, we understand that the biggest trouble for the peaceful resolution is the military.”

“The territories of my country are occupied by Armenian soldiers,” he added. “What is a citizen of Armenia doing, serving on the territory of Azerbaijan?”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

