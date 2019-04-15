Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs kicks off

15 April 2019 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

The meeting between Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow with participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has just started, Trend reports citing Twitter page of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

