Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh responds to Russian news agency "Regnum" (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

The public association "The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan" issued a statement in connection with the opinion voiced by the editor-in-chief of the Regnum news agency, Modest Kolerov, related to the 25th anniversary of the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

Kolerov is known for his pro-Armenian and biased anti-Azerbaijan position.

"Kolerov's comments aren't surprising. Kolerov is trying to connect his abstract thoughts with the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. He argues that for the realization of the "right to independence" of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", its "decent state existence" must be ensured. We would like to remind the person who appears to be the editor-in-chief of the news agency that the “existence” of a illegal regime, called the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, has no historical, legal or other grounds for any abstract discussion," reads the statement.

"Doesn’t Kolerov, talking about a “decent human and state existence," notice the rights to decent human living of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis expelled from their native lands and subjected to ethnic cleansing as a result of the occupation policy of Armenia?!,' reads the statement.

"By putting forward inappropriate and populist statements on 'decent existence', Kolerov is in fact trying to justify Armenian occupation policy. Actually, his attempts are aimed at deceiving a reader who isn’t informed about the conflict. However, a person who knows the region and has minimal information about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can only see irony in the thoughts of the pro-Armenian author. It is surprising that the 'editor-in-chief' doesn’t understand the norms and principles of international law in the area of ensuring sovereignty, internationally recognized borders, the territorial integrity of countries, international peace and security."

The statement notes that another nonsense is the comparison of the author of the "existence" of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" with the fate of Armenia, and the statement that if there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", Armenia will cease to exist.

"The search for a connection between the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands and the fate of Armenia is nothing more than a populist opinion," the statement said. "The liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories won’t only pose a threat to Armenia, but, on the contrary, could contribute to the development of this country."

The Azerbaijani community notes that these statements by Kolerov harm Armenia and create obstacles for its further development.

"Azerbaijan doesn’t claim any country’s lands and demands the withdrawal of the Armenian forces from its occupied territories," the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

"The coexistence of the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and ensuring peaceful life is possible only after the restoration of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and the withdrawal of the occupying Armenian forces from there. The last 30 years have brought nothing to the Armenian community, except problems, troubles, economic stagnation and deprivation of the opportunity for decent existence."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

