OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact

3 June 2019 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact on June 4 in the territory of the Khojavand district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring on the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ranking of exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan
Economy 12:28
AZAL to cancel purchase of Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft
Economy 12:26
Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey by more than 30%
Oil&Gas 12:08
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative
Politics 11:42
SOCAR, Sberbank create joint venture for oil refining at Antipinsky Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 11:19
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak expands export network
Economy 10:33
Latest
Demand at CBA deposit auction exceeds supply by over 7 times
Finance 12:41
Iran can't sell over 100,000 cars due to defected spare parts
Economy 12:39
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to increase mutual tourism traffic
Tourism 12:36
Ranking of exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan
Economy 12:28
Iran allocates $2.8B for import of essential goods
Economy 12:27
Turkmen ministry to construct regional center via tender
Tenders 12:26
AZAL to cancel purchase of Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft
Economy 12:26
Germany, Singapore buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:24
Infineon to buy Cypress Semiconductors in $10 billion deal
Other News 12:24