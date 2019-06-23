Comparatively quiet situation observed on LOC of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

23 June 2019 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The ceasefire was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
End of Pashinyan era?
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 June 12:57
Armenia’s position blurs progress for Karabakh conflict and leads to escalation
Azerbaijan 21 June 16:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 June 09:30
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan needs to take serious measures regarding refugees
Politics 20 June 17:24
Erdogan: Turkey cannot be indifferent to conflicts in South Caucasus
Turkey 20 June 13:14
Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh is main hostage of conflict - Azerbaijani community
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 June 11:36
Latest
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg
Politics 12:42
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani athletes at 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 12:30
1.2 million tons of date harvest expected in Iran in current year
Business 12:25
NASA starts new efforts to resume heat probe to study inner temperature of Mars
US 12:25
Iranian currency rates for June 23
Business 12:04
5 militants killed in clash in northern Afghanistan
Other News 11:10
Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
Other News 10:01
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits California - USGS
US 09:32
Azerbaijan to export textile to another European country
Economy 08:48