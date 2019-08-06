Australia supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: Department of Foreign Affairs (Exclusive)

6 August 2019 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Australia supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) told Trend.

The spokesperson was commenting on the information about the meeting of Australian officials with "representatives" of the illegal separatist regime created in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The Government’s long-standing policy remains that Australia supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and does not recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state. The Government supports the efforts of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to resolve the conflict and does not seek to intervene,” said DFAT.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

