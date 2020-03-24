Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces’ attempted provocation prevented

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

Trend:

Flagrantly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, Armenian armed forces attempted to commit a provocation, Trend reports on March 24 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“One Armenian serviceman was killed as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijani armed forces,” the ministry said. “The body of an Armenian serviceman has been on the territory between the trenches of the troops for one day.”

“The skirmish continues,” the ministry said. “The situation is under control of the Azerbaijani army. The Armenian side is fully responsible for exacerbating the situation on the line of contact.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.