Australia does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Australia supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and does not recognize the so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 31, Marc Innes-Brown, Australian Ambassador to Turkey, tweeted, Trend reports.

“It is more important than ever the OSCE Minsk Group continues its role in the peace process to achieve a negotiated settlement,” he wrote.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.