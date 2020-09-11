Lebanese historian: Resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to occupied Azerbaijani territories violates int’l law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

The resettlement of the Lebanese Armenians to the occupied Azerbaijani territories is contradicting international law, well-known Lebanese historian, Ali Bekraki told Trend on Sept. 11.

“The resettlement of Lebanese of the Armenian origin is the violation of the international law, which is confirmed by the fact that no country recognizes the legitimacy and jurisdiction of the regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” Bekraki added.

"Nagorno-Karabakh is a historically Azerbaijani territory, an attempt to deny this historical fact, as well as to change its demographic composition, is doomed to failure," the historian stressed.

“The Lebanese Armenians apply double standards concerning Lebanon,” Bekraki noted.

“It is difficult for the Lebanese Armenians to determine who they are - citizens of Lebanon or citizens of Armenia,” the historian added. “When their interests are touched, they proudly declare that they are Lebanese and have all inherent rights in Lebanon. However, when it comes to national interests, they claim to be citizens of Armenia.”

"If the Lebanese of the Armenian origin claim that they are citizens of Armenia, then how do they have six ministers, a party and MPs in the Arab Lebanese parliament?" the historian said.

“If Lebanese citizens, violating all the principles of the international law, move to the occupied territories, bypassing the international guidelines, they are certainly subject to the criminal liability and all channels that facilitate the illegal resettlement must be closed,” Bekraki added.

