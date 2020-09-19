Azerbaijani community: Armenia to be held responsible for massacre in Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has not forgotten the massacre committed by Armenia on September 18, 1988, in Khankendi city, Tural Ganjaliyev, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, said.

Ganjaliyev made the remark during the press-conference dedicated to the commemoration of the massacre committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis on September 18, 1988, in Khankendi, Trend reports.

The Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh added that Azerbaijan will liberate Khankandi and other occupied territories.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.