CSTO makes statement regarding aggravation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Armenia has not applied to the Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in connection with the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told TASS, Trend reports.
"At the moment, the CSTO secretariat has not received any appeals from Armenia. We have always advocated and advocate a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The OSCE Minsk Group is an internationally recognized mechanism for resolving the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," Zainetdinov said.
