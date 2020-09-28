UN must stop Armenia's military provocations - Lebanese lawyer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The UN Security Council must immediately stop Armenia, which is implementing a policy of terror at the state level, which, unfortunately, is supported by a number of countries, well-known Lebanese lawyer, an expert on foreign policy and international law, board member of the International Association of Human Rights Defenders, Tarek Chandeb wrote on his official Facebook page, Trend reports.

Chandeb said that the Armenian authorities and the people of Armenia must understand that peace will not come in the region until Armenia liberates the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

“Everyone knows that Karabakh is the original Azerbaijani land and only Armenia is responsible for the escalation of the conflict in the region,” the Lebanese lawyer said.

Chandeb also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on successful military operations within the counter-offensive operation.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Ashagi Abdurrahmanli, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.