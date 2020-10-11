Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from France

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 2020 21:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

On October 11, 2020, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, a telephone conversation took place between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of France Stephane Visconti, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side of Armenia’s deliberate shelling of Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects even after the humanitarian ceasefire was reached.

Bayramov told Visconti about the attempted attack of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Hadrut and Jabrayil a few hours after the establishment of the humanitarian ceasefire, the shooting by the Armenian Armed Forces of a sanitary medical vehicle, clearly marked with a white flag, collecting the bodies of Armenian soldiers and shelling of Ganja with missile fire by the Armenian Armed Forces.

Visconti expressed regret over the situation and stressed the importance of ensuring the ceasefire. Calling on the parties to abide by the terms of the Moscow agreement, the French co-chair stated that they would make proposals for the soonest return of the parties to political dialogue.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's nuclear technology improves despite limitations
Iran's nuclear technology improves despite limitations
Lavrov: Russia hopes for some new measures to preserve JCPOA
Lavrov: Russia hopes for some new measures to preserve JCPOA
Salehi: There’s no problem for Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations
Salehi: There’s no problem for Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan will retaliate within int'l law, if Armenia doesn't stop - top Azerbaijani official Politics 21:33
Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Sugovushan village of Tartar district (VIDEO) Politics 21:33
Iran's nuclear technology improves despite limitations Business 21:29
Iran`s stock market gains over a thousand points Business 21:25
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from France Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:24
Death of civilians in Ganja should not go unpunished - Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Politics 21:22
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from US Politics 21:21
Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian MFA hold phone talks Politics 21:21
Kub anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian armed forces destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:18
Azerbaijani FM holds phone conversation with OSCE MG co-chair from Russia Politics 20:41
Armenia's actions pose a serious threat to peace in the region - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 20:34
Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Horadiz village (VIDEO) Politics 19:52
Night attack on Ganja in center of Turkish media attention (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:55
If Pashinyan swept away by masses, opposition, no one will regret it, says Russian Military expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:53
Turkey reduces volume of exports of mining industry Turkey 18:52
World Bank predicts surplus of net financial liabilities of Azerbaijan's balance of payments Finance 18:52
Azerbaijani insurance companies expand opportunities to use market potential Finance 18:51
About half of loans in Azerbaijan fall on household sector Finance 18:50
Azerbaijan's first independent factoring company places bonds on Baku Exchange Finance 18:46
German-Azerbaijani Manager development program modernizes its activities Business 18:46
Russian expert: Rocket attacks on Azerbaijani civilians should be qualified as international terrorism act Politics 18:45
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 18:45
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency talks about its activity in country ICT 18:36
Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology makes statement on Armenian targeting Mingachevir Power Plant Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:35
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 12 Oil&Gas 18:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 18:34
Exports of Turkey's defense industry products to world markets decrease Turkey 18:33
Ukraine reveals volume of oil and oil raw materials imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 18:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s military-political leadership bears responsibility for crimes it committed Politics 18:26
Volume of receipts to Azerbaijan's budget through state customs decreased Finance 18:25
Production in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector steadily growing Business 18:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves up Finance 18:19
Azerbaijan's revenues from sales of ICT products increase ICT 18:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 18:15
Volume of customs revenues to state budget of Azerbaijan decreases in September Finance 18:13
Export operations improve between Azerbaijan and Brazil Business 18:12
Romania increases imports of Azerbaijani products Business 18:12
Azerbaijan reveals volume of produced pharmaceutical products Business 18:10
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 500,000 Society 18:07
Extent of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani architectural and historical monuments revealed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:07
Phosphate production of Iran's Esfordi Phosphate Industrial & Mineral Complex increases Business 18:04
Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Dashkesan village (VIDEO) Politics 18:03
Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijani villages Politics 18:03
Azerbaijani president says possibilities of Russia to influence settlement of Karabakh conflict incomparably greater than those of any other country Politics 18:02
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia's firing rockets on civilian population of Ganja city is war crime and gross violation of Geneva Conventions Politics 18:01
Ganja attacked by order of Armenia's military-political leadership, says Azerbaijani prosecutor general Politics 17:59
Armenia once again openly demonstrates its vandalism policy - Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO Politics 17:58
Azerbaijan may put Armenian ex-president on international wanted list Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:53
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement regarding missile attack on Ganja Politics 17:52
US don't want problems with Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe due to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says US Energy Secretary Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:49
It is no secret that Armenia fully depends on Russia today, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev: These dishonorable deeds of Armenia can never break will of Azerbaijani people Politics 17:46
President Ilham Aliyev: We are going to the end, we didn't stop Politics 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 122 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:42
Azerbaijan calls on int'l community to firmly condemn Armenia's atrocities, says aide to Azerbaijani President Politics 17:40
Let Pashinyan thank Putin for fact that Russia has once again come to Armenia’s rescue - President Aliyev Politics 17:37
Moment of Armenia's missile strike on Azerbaijan's Ganja (VIDEO) Society 17:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to host auction on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 17:26
By 2040 number of stations of Azerbaijan's Baku metro to double Society 17:26
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I call upon the international community not to remain indifferent to all happened Politics 17:25
Iran's Masjed Soleiman Oil & Gas Production Company fulfills its plan in full Oil&Gas 17:16
World Bank predicts payments balance to return to surplus in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 16:39
Azerbaijan Credit Bureau starts co-op with another company Finance 16:38
Azerbaijani journalists visit liberated Talish village (VIDEO) Politics 16:33
Armenian armed forces suffer heavy losses as result of airstrikes - MoD Politics 16:32
Turkey should, and will play important role in settlement of Karabakh conflict - president Politics 16:07
Russian media attack Azerbaijan encountered, harmed public perception of Russia - President Aliyev Politics 16:05
When drunk Pashinyan danced in Shusha on Jidir-Duzu, he signed up for what happened today - Azerbaijani president Politics 16:02
Int'l organizations must adequately respond to Armenian vandalism - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 15:56
We no longer hear Pashinyan claiming 'Karabakh is Armenia' - President Aliyev Politics 15:55
Led by President Erdogan, Turkey stopped being obedient ally of West - Azerbaijan's president Politics 15:53
Armenia commits crimes against civilians, says Azerbaijan's prosecutor general Politics 15:50
Search and rescue operations in Ganja building hit by Armenian missile strikes completed Politics 15:49
Azerbaijan doesn’t need Ukrainian volunteers to settle Karabakh conflict - experts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:47
Sanctions must be imposed on Armenia - top Azerbaijani official Politics 15:43
Armenia in any case to be forced to withdraw from Karabakh - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:32
Armenia once again shows disrespect for humanitarian norms - Speaker of parliament Politics 15:29
On one hand, Armenia begs for peace, on other, it's committing terror against civilian population, says Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 15:12
Countries selling weapons to Armenia must know that they are used against children - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 15:09
Turkey condemns rocket attacks on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, Turkish MFA says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:04
Armenia’s another UAV destroyed – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 14:47
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Armenia fired missile at Azerbaijan’s Ganja using Tochka-U tactical missile system - Assistant to president Politics 14:45
Armenia bears full responsibility for aggravation of situation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 14:21
Armenia’s provocation - disrespect for international community - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:02
Armenia attacking Azerbaijan’s Ganja to enlist CSTO’s support - S.Korean professor Politics 13:26
Uzbekistan to create oil and gas chemical cluster Oil&Gas 13:26
Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of dead, wounded in Ganja, following Armenian strikes (PHOTO) Society 13:24
Death toll in Azerbaijan's Ganja keeps rising, following Armenia's attacks Politics 13:21
Armenian army's backbone broken by Azerbaijan - Chief editor of Trend tells TRT Arab (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:17
Iran's NIDC announces cost of purchased equipment Oil&Gas 13:14
Another fact of Syrian terrorists fighting for Armenia against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13:14
Iran announces details of its exports for August through September 2020 Business 13:10
Licenses issued to establish enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Finance 13:10
Return to previous ineffective negotiations on Karabakh no longer possible - Ukrainian politician Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:09
Peter Tase: Bombing of Ganja by Armenia equal to Hitler’s bombing of 1939 during Siege of Warsaw Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:47
ICRC stands ready to facilitate handover of bodies of those killed within humanitarian ceasefire of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Economy 12:38
Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations - war crime, Azerbaijani top official says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:35
Bryza: Attack on Ganja by Armenian armed forces constitute violation of int’l law Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:23
All news