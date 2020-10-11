Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

On October 11, 2020, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, a telephone conversation took place between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of France Stephane Visconti, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side of Armenia’s deliberate shelling of Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects even after the humanitarian ceasefire was reached.

Bayramov told Visconti about the attempted attack of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Hadrut and Jabrayil a few hours after the establishment of the humanitarian ceasefire, the shooting by the Armenian Armed Forces of a sanitary medical vehicle, clearly marked with a white flag, collecting the bodies of Armenian soldiers and shelling of Ganja with missile fire by the Armenian Armed Forces.

Visconti expressed regret over the situation and stressed the importance of ensuring the ceasefire. Calling on the parties to abide by the terms of the Moscow agreement, the French co-chair stated that they would make proposals for the soonest return of the parties to political dialogue.