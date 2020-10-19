Armenian missile attack on Ganja - sign of cowardice, says Iranian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Armenia's missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja is a sign of cowardice, Iranian MP Ahmad Moharramzadeh wrote on his instagram page, Trend reports.

The MP noted that attacking to civilians in wars is considered a sign of cruelty and cowardice and contradicts the international protocols.

Moharramzadeh added that with attacking civilians and killing defenseless children, it is never possible to keep the lands under occupation by force.

“The ruthless attack of Armenians on Ganja city and other territories of Azerbaijan resulted in the death of innocent children, women and men and the destruction of residential settlements.

I condemn these attacks and call on the international organizations not to keep silent in the face of atrocities, to react logically and fairly,” the MP stressed.