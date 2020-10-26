Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijani Tartar region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26
Trend:
On October 26, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the new humanitarian ceasefire and shelled the city of Tartar and the villages of the region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
