Armenia resorts to war crimes attacking Barda with reactive missiles - Assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Armenia resorts to war crimes of killing civilians attacking Barda region was attacked with reactive missiles, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“In violation of humanitarian ceasefire and in order to compensate their sustained military losses Armenia resorts to war crimes of killing civilians. Barda region was attacked with reactive missiles. So far 3 killed, 10 people including kids and women seriously wounded,” Hajiyev wrote.