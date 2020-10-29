ICRC gives statement on Azerbaijani volunteer killed as result of Armenian shelling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A volunteer from the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, a father of two, was killed in the shelling of Azerbaijani Barda, Trend reports citing ICRC.

“Alongside thousands of civilians, the ICRC witnessed intense shelling in urban areas of the front line today, leading to death, destruction, injuries, and desolation. This is unacceptable. Tragically, a volunteer from the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, a father of two, was killed in the shelling. Two other volunteers were injured. With the Red Cross Red Crescent family, we offer our most heartfelt condolences to the family of the volunteer and to the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society,” the ICRC’s statement said.

“Since the onset of the escalation at the end of September, we have urged to take all feasible measures to protect and spare civilians and civilian infrastructures like hospitals, schools, markets, and cultural property. These are not voluntary gestures. These are obligations under international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

“Civilian lives are being lost at an alarming rate and people are also suffering life-changing injuries. Significant damage has also been inflicted on civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities. The appalling scenes that we are seeing cannot continue,” the statement said.

