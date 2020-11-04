Armenian troops shell Azerbaijan's border positions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Trend:
Units of the Armenian Armed Forces have again shelled the positions of Azerbaijani army on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border from mortars and small arms, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
On Nov. 4, from 01:08 to 08:10 (GMT+4), the positions of the Azerbaijani military units located in the Tovuz and Aghstafa districts of Azerbaijan were periodically fired upon by the Armenian troops from the Berd region of Armenia.
Latest
Statement of MFA Armenia paving ground for new war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - top official
ICIEC and IsDB Launch Innovative US$2 Billion COVID-19 Guarantee Facility in Support of Private Sector
Reconciliation is not going to be easy, and it will require a lot of effort - top Azerbaijani official
Armenia demonstrated its true face by firing ballistic missiles to Ganja, Barda - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO)
Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Tartar region - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
World knows about Armenia’s crimes and must demand punishment of those responsible – Azerbaijani ombudsman
Ambassador Bilal Hayee calls on President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” to discuss commencement of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan