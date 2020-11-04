Armenian troops shell Azerbaijan's border positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces have again shelled the positions of Azerbaijani army on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border from mortars and small arms, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On Nov. 4, from 01:08 to 08:10 (GMT+4), the positions of the Azerbaijani military units located in the Tovuz and Aghstafa districts of Azerbaijan were periodically fired upon by the Armenian troops from the Berd region of Armenia.