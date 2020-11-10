Famous photographer says drinking tea in Shusha - his 30-year old dream (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

It has been a dream of mine for 30 years, to again drink tea with Azerbaijanis in Shusha, famous photojournalist Reza Deghati told Trend.

According to Deghati, Shusha is a symbol of Azerbaijanis all over the world.

“So my dream to return here after 30 years, has come true," he said.

Deghati noted that in April of 1992, when Shusha was under siege by Armenians, he managed to get out of via the mountains and forests with great difficulty.

"When we left to Shusha, we drank tea with two soldiers together who had helped me. Therefore, I promised to sit down with the Azerbaijanis and drink tea after the liberation of Shusha," he said.

The famous photojournalist stressed that he has two main goals. The first is to take photos of all the liberated areas before they are restored. All of these must be recorded in history, what was the condition of the villages, historical monuments, cultural monuments.

“I did not think that the Armenians had committed so much destruction before, they had systematically destroyed all historical monuments, cultural monuments, towns and villages. Armenian atrocities committed in Fuzuli, Zangilan and other places have not been seen in wars in the world,” the photograph said.

Deghati also noted that his second goal is to establish a school in the field of photojournalism in Azerbaijan, like in other countries.