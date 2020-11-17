Second Karabakh war showcased power of Azerbaijani troops – Major (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 November 2020 12:30 (UTC+04:00)
Second Karabakh war showcased power of Azerbaijani troops – Major (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

In response to the military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces on September 27, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation, Azerbaijani Major Anar Ramazanov, who participated in the liberation of the Murov peak during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict said, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

Ramazanov stressed that in the battles for the Murov peak, which lasted for four hours, he was severely wounded.

"Thirty minutes later I was wounded again,” Ramazanov said. “The personnel patched me up and took me out of the battlefield."

“This war showed the whole world the power of the Azerbaijani troops,” Ramazanov added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

