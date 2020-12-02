Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

The cost of Armenia’s military equipment, destroyed and taken as a trophy by the Azerbaijani troops in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, according to the minimum estimated scenario, is at least $3.8 billion, Head of the Department of the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication, expert Ayaz Museyibov told Trend on Dec. 2.