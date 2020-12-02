Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 December 2020 12:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The cost of Armenia’s military equipment, destroyed and taken as a trophy by the Azerbaijani troops in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, according to the minimum estimated scenario, is at least $3.8 billion, Head of the Department of the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication, expert Ayaz Museyibov told Trend on Dec. 2.

Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan, Turkey to establish first Hi-Tech Park in Karabakh
Azerbaijan, Turkey to establish first Hi-Tech Park in Karabakh
Number of inquiries related to computer security in Azerbaijan drops
Number of inquiries related to computer security in Azerbaijan drops
Azerbaijani branch of Romanian IT GRUP talks plans for 2021
Azerbaijani branch of Romanian IT GRUP talks plans for 2021
Loading Bars
Latest
SOFAZ's incomes from sale of condensate produced in Shah Deniz remain unchanged Oil&Gas 13:50
Kazakhstan increases imports from Vietnam despite COVID-19 restrictions Business 13:46
Stability in South Caucasus very important for Turkey - FM Politics 13:43
Baku Stock Exchange auctions notes of Central Bank Finance 13:35
Azerbaijan, Turkey to establish first Hi-Tech Park in Karabakh ICT 13:30
UNDP provides Georgia with protective gear to fight COVID-19 Business 13:28
Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan increase Finance 13:19
Azerbaijan to celebrate Victory Day on Nov. 10 upon presidential order Politics 13:10
Foreigners decrease payments with bank cards in Azerbaijan Finance 13:09
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan consider expanding co-op in banking, customs spheres Business 13:08
Azerbaijan to annually mark Remembrance Day on Sept. 27 upon presidential order Politics 13:08
Methanol production unit to be launched at Navoiazot chemical enterprise in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:07
Uzbekistan introduces digital technologies in water metering, water management automation Uzbekistan 13:04
Natural gas production dynamics in Azerbaijan – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 13:00
Number of Georgian companies registered in Turkey decreases Turkey 12:53
Azerbaijan hosts auction for state property privatization Business 12:38
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 12:36
Uzbekistan reduces imports of Turkish cars Turkey 12:31
Iran records decline in demand for Turkish cars Turkey 12:29
Azerbaijani expert discloses value of military equipment lost by Armenia (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:26
Turkmenistan working to use digital technology at Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 12:23
Kazakh parliament approves amendments on activities in Caspian Sea Politics 12:19
Azerbaijan to open new routes to connect liberated areas with other districts Economy 12:11
Turkish MoD congratulates Azerbaijani people on victory in Patriotic War Politics 12:08
Georgia reports 4,033 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:02
Number of inquiries related to computer security in Azerbaijan drops ICT 12:01
New hydrocarbon reserves discovered in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:55
German Energy Agency supports dev’t of energy-efficient housing refurbishment in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:55
German retail sales rise more than expected before partial lockdown Europe 11:52
Uzbekistan to receive observer status in EAEU Uzbekistan 11:51
Eni revises up Azerbaijan’s gas reserve estimates Oil&Gas 11:50
Georgia discloses forecast revenue of Tbilisi Transport Company Transport 11:49
Azerbaijan talks major restoration work to be carried out on liberated territories Society 11:37
Turkey says export of local defense products to Iran surges Turkey 11:34
US decreases exports to Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 11:25
World’s gas reserves slightly up y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:24
Azerbaijan has potential to preserve qanats in Karabakh - Iranian researcher Business 11:23
Azerbaijani MFA talks information about French MPs' planned trip to Karabakh Politics 11:23
Azerbaijan to develop transport sector on territories liberated from Armenian occupation Economy 11:01
Prices on Azerbaijani oil change Finance 10:56
Kazakhstan taking measures to double agriculture goods export via digitalization Business 10:45
Kazakh KazMunayGas to continue improving sustainable dev't activities Oil&Gas 10:44
Turkmennebit State Concern puts new productive wells into operation Oil&Gas 10:43
Azerbaijan can take steps to include its underground water channels into UNESCO list Business 10:41
Turkey's October 2020 car exports to France increase Turkey 10:34
Azerbaijan's AccessBank looks to regain share in agricultural lending Finance 10:31
UAE boosts import of defense industry products from Turkey Turkey 10:22
Uzbek Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of harvested raw cotton Uzbekistan 10:19
Iranian currency rates for December 2 Finance 10:19
Trading in shares of Xiaomi halted pending share sale, bond issue statement Other News 10:15
Demand for Turkish cars in Kazakhstan increases Turkey 10:10
Albgaz invites bids for maintenance of TAP section in Albania Oil&Gas 10:10
Albania ready to offer full range of gas network maintenance services for TAP Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 2 Finance 10:00
Fuel demand to recover over 2021-2022, while growth rates to soften Oil&Gas 09:56
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas plans to increase productivity of wells Oil&Gas 09:54
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 2 Uzbekistan 09:53
Cargo traffic to/from Azerbaijan via NSTC carried out regularly Transport 09:52
Azerbaijani branch of Romanian IT GRUP talks plans for 2021 ICT 09:47
OPEC+ failure could be highly detrimental for oil prices Oil&Gas 09:46
SecGen of OIC sends letter to President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:35
Gov't spokesman warns against quick decisions on Iran's nuclear program Nuclear Program 09:34
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 09:26
Japan ruling party weighs up inheritance tax exemption for foreigners Finance 08:52
Iran ready to share scientific achievements with friendly countries Society 08:45
Georgia to increase price of natural gas for commercial consumption starting January Oil&Gas 08:32
Singapore becomes first country to approve sale of lab-grown meat Business 08:22
Turkey, EU cooperation key to fight hate, discrimination in Europe: Comms Director Altun Turkey 08:10
683 COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren registered in Kyrgyzstan in 3 months Kyrgyzstan 07:41
State-owned enterprises in Georgia lose about 130 mln GEL due to pandemic Finance 07:40
Eurozone manufacturing sector expands at slower pace Economy 07:36
Borrell highlights terrorist nature of Fakhrizadeh assassination Iran 07:20
Kazakhstan invites Hungarian companies to jointly hold geological exploration Business 07:01
Bezos' Blue Origin taps former Pentagon, NASA officials for new advisory board US 06:24
Ford announces 580 mln USD investment in Argentina Business 05:38
Cement price up in Uzbekistan due to decrease in production volumes Uzbekistan 05:01
House seen backing bill that could block Chinese firms from U.S. securities markets Business 04:16
Lebanon central bank can keep subsidies for only two more months Finance 03:28
Nigerian troops kill 5 gunmen, rescue nine hostages Other News 02:51
Israeli archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old game dice Israel 01:39
Tesla CEO says he is open to friendly deal with rival carmaker Business 00:47
Uzbekistan’s export of furniture products to Italy down Business 1 December 23:50
Iran increases exports from Gilan Province Business 1 December 23:41
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 1 December 23:35
FAA issues new first air certificate for Boeing 737 MAX since 2019 Transport 1 December 23:30
Number of Kyrgyzstan’s recoveries from COVID-19 reaches 64,711 with 560 new ones Kyrgyzstan 1 December 22:24
Georgia to participate in discussion on Black Sea security at NATO Foreign Ministerial Georgia 1 December 22:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 1 December 22:15
Turkey to start COVID-19 vaccination drive after Dec. 11 Turkey 1 December 22:10
COVID-related restriction may complicate procedures for car registration in Georgia Business 1 December 21:16
Euronews prepares reportage from Azerbaijani Aghdam liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 21:02
AP highlights aspects of Armenian Armed Forces withdrawal from districts of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 20:33
Israeli airline conducts 1st commercial passenger flight to UAE Israel 1 December 20:28
Humiliating prisoners of war is not characteristic of Azerbaijani people - State Security Service Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 20:05
Quarantine regime to affect some investment projects of Kazakh national oil company Oil&Gas 1 December 19:53
Equal number of Russian, Turkish personnel to work in center to control ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 19:49
Georgian IT sector to arouse investor interest ICT 1 December 19:25
Azerbaijani marine infantry personnel return to place of permanent deployment (PHOTO) Politics 1 December 19:22
Delivery process of logistic support assets for peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan continues (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 1 December 19:13
Georgian economy sees decrease due to COVID-19 lockdown Business 1 December 19:11
All news