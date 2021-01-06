Demining work completed in Azerbaijani Aghdam district's two villages
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.6
Trend:
Aghdamkand and Sarijaly villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district have been completely demined, a source in the district’s executive administration told Trend on Jan.6.
According to the source, demining is currently underway in the villages of Giyasly and Shahbulag.
The Aghdam district was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 20, 2020 (as a result of a 44-day war from late Sept.27 through early Nov. 2020). The demining works are carried out by specialists of the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
