Russia to directly participate in efforts to unblock economic, transport ties in S. Caucasus - Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Russia is not going to ignore the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark during a press conference following a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on a visit to Russia.

“This was confirmed by the trilateral summit on January 11 in Moscow with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia, at which agreement was reached on the creation of a mechanism that would in practice implement the agreement on unblocking all economic ties, all transport communications and in general, the entire economic and humanitarian life in this region,” the Russian FM said.

“Not only Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also Iran, Turkey, Georgia, are interested in the region living in peace, good-neighborly and prosperity. And in general, initiatives are already being voiced for the three Transcaucasian republics with the participation of three neighbors - Russia, Iran and Turkey to seek to build new relations here, taking into account the new reality, the reality when there is no war and when there is an agreement to lift all blockades and other restrictions on normal life in this very important part of the globe. We have no doubts that the Islamic Republic of Iran will be interested in joining these projects," said Lavrov.

"Russia will also directly participate in the efforts that follow from the agreements on unblocking economic and transport links. We already have specific plans on this score. A tripartite mechanism has been created at the level of deputy prime ministers, which is to hold its first meeting in the near future. But besides Russia, Iran, Turkey, there are many who want to join the economic recovery in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and around it, including from European countries,” said Lavrov.