Persons violating Azerbaijani-Georgian state border detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The border guard of Shamkir border detachment of Azerbaijani State Border Service on the territory of Sadygly village in Aghstafa district noticed a violation of the state border by unknown persons from Georgia, Trend reports via State Border Service.

The border outpost was immediately raised on an alarm signal, the territory was blocked. As a result of the measures taken, eight Azerbaijani citizens were detained, seven of whom are minors.

During the investigation, it was established that the detainees tried to illegally cross the state border for the purpose of begging. The operational and investigative measures in connection with this are ongoing.