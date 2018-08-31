President Ilham Aliyev congratulates heads of several countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic," the president said in his letter.

"I am confident that relations of traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will continue to develop and expand in the mutual interests of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Kyrgyzstan everlasting peace and prosperity," said President Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated XV Supreme Head of State of Malaysia Sultan Muhammad V.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of Malaysia," the president said in his letter, "I hope that Azerbaijan-Malaysia relations will continue to develop on the basis of friendship and cooperation. On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Malaysia lasting peace and prosperity."

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of Trinidad and Tobago, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Paula-Mae Weekes.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the Independence Day of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. On this remarkable day, I convey my best regards to you, and wish you people tranquillity and progress," President Aliyev said in his letter.

