Georgian defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan

11 June 2019 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Georgian Minister of Defense Levan Izoria has arrived in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city to attend the trilateral meeting of ministers of defense of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar and Levan Izoria will be held in Gabala June 12.

During the meeting, an exchange of views will be held on prospects for the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

