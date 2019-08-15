Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's position on Jammu and Kashmir issue consistent

15 August 2019 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

The position of Azerbaijan on Jammu and Kashmir issue is consistent, Press Secretary of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

The press secretary said that Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue according to the norms and principles of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is a member of the OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was held in Jeddah at the OIC Headquarters,” she added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit increases
Finance 19:17
All flights of Buta Airways to Tehran to be operated through new Salam Terminal
Economy 19:13
Baku holds solemn closing ceremony of "Sea Cup - 2019" contest
Politics 18:51
Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 17:35
"Masters of Artillery Fire" contest wraps up in Kazakhstan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 16:56
Azerbaijani servicemen awarded at International Army Games 2019 contest (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 16:43
Latest
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit increases
Finance 19:17
All flights of Buta Airways to Tehran to be operated through new Salam Terminal
Economy 19:13
Baku holds solemn closing ceremony of "Sea Cup - 2019" contest
Politics 18:51
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats
Finance 18:23
Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan decreases
Turkey 18:13
Profit of Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization down by almost 50%
Finance 18:09
TBC Bank of Georgia updates macroeconomic forecasts
Economy 18:09
Remittances to Georgia exceed $50M
Economy 18:02
Cuadrilla resumes hydraulic fracturing operations at its flagship Lancashire site
Oil&Gas 17:50