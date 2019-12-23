All conditions created for observers in municipal elections in Azerbaijan - Panahov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

All conditions have been created for observers in municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

Panahov said that there are special places for observers at all polling stations, adding that it is also possible to observe the elections through web cameras without visiting a polling station.

“Web cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations,” the chairman noted. “This allows observing the elections from anywhere in the world. This practice was first used by Azerbaijan, and it ensures holding the elections in conditions of complete transparency and democracy.”

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

