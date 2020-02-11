Deputy PM: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Iran in both bilateral and multilateral formats, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at an event on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Trend reports.

According to Mustafayev, activities of bilateral working groups played a large role in the development of Azerbaijan-Iran ties. The deputy prime minister added that mutual trust promotes mutual investment.

"In accordance with the policy of the head of state, thanks to joint efforts, cooperation will continue to develop," Mustafayev said.

Shahin Mustafayev noted that Iran is one of the first countries that condemned the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories. The fair position shown by Iran regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is fully consistent with the spirit of ties between the two peoples.

The official noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $500 million in 2019, having increased by 11 percent, compared to 2018

"Iranian entrepreneurs invested $3.5 billion in Azerbaijani economy. Also, 1,614 Iranian companies operate in industry, construction, agriculture and other areas of Azerbaijan. Last year, about 400,000 tons of cargo was transported through the North-South international transport corridor, which is 45 percent higher than the same indicator in 2018," Mustafayev said.

The deputy prime minister added that flights are carried along the Baku-Tehran, Baku-Tabriz and Baku-Mashhad routes.